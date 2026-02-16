Rayagada: In a tragic incident, a young man who was set to get married on Tuesday was found dead in a field near his village on Monday morning at Baising village under Seshkhal police limits in Odisha's Rayagada district. The deceased has been identified as Siddhant Ganta, a resident of Baising village.

According to reports, villagers spotted his body lying in an agricultural field near the village early in the morning. His motorcycle was found abandoned a short distance away from the spot. The matter was immediately informed to his family members and the local sarpanch.

Family members have alleged that Sindhant might have been murdered and have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Seshkhal police reached the spot after receiving information and started an inquiry. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Siddhant had gone to Rayagada town on some work on Sunday. When he did not return home till late at night, his family became worried. The shocking discovery of his body in a nearby field the next morning has left the village in grief.

Further investigation is underway.