Balangir: A violent clash between two groups occurred in the Malgodown area of Odisha's Balangir town, leaving a person dead and two others critically injured.

The incident took place last night, reportedly stemming from past enmity between the two groups. The deceased has been identified as Niraj Harpal.

The incident left the residents of the area panic-stricken as swords were seen brandished on the streets.

The two injured individuals were initially admitted to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir. However, as one of them, Mukesh Harpal, was in critical condition, he was shifted to VIMSAR in Burla for better treatment.

It has come to light that Niraj Harpal was recently released on bail from jail.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.