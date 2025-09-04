New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today welcomed the Narendra Modi government’s decision on Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying the reforms will directly benefit people in Odisha, especially kendu leaf pluckers, farmers, and the middle class.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Majhi said the GST on kendu leaves has been reduced from 18% to 5%. “This reduction will immensely help kendu leaf pluckers in Odisha. It will also boost the sale of kendu leaves, ensuring better earnings for thousands of workers engaged in this sector,” the Chief Minister said.

He further noted that lowering GST on agricultural equipment will reduce farming costs, bringing relief to farmers. “Cheaper farm tools will improve agricultural productivity while easing the financial burden on cultivators,” Majhi added.

Highlighting Odisha’s coal sector, the Chief Minister said the state will gain greater economic advantage following the reforms. “With rationalisation in GST, Odisha’s coal industry stands to benefit more, strengthening the state’s revenue base,” he pointed out.

Majhi also stressed that middle-class and lower middle-class families will gain significantly from the GST reforms. “More people will now opt for health insurance due to GST exemption, improving healthcare security for households,” he said.