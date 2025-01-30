Bhubaneswar: A Gujarat-based company has expressed its desire to set up a food processing unit and cold storage facility in Odisha.

Fanidhar Group chairman Krunal Patel and president Bibhu Prasad Swain today met Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister KV Singh Deo in the capital city here and held discussions regarding the two proposed projects.

During the meeting, Singh Deo highlighted various initiatives of the state government to attract investment in food processing sector in Odisha.

The Deputy Chief Minister also revealed the state government’s commitment in providing subsidy and other incentives to investors in the food processing sector.

The investors can also avail various benefits under the Mukhya Mantri Krushi Udyog Yojana in Odisha, said Singh Deo.

Fanidhar Group has established a mega food park at Mehsana in Gujarat. The company has also expressed its intention to set up a similar food park in Odisha in the later stage, said the state government in a statement.

Agriculture Department Principal Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee and Horticulture Department Director Nikhil Pavan Kalyan among others were present at the meeting.