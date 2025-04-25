Rourkela: Tension gripped Rourkela late last night after a group of armed miscreants opened fire during a robbery attempt at a roadside dhaba near the Bisra police station area.

According to reports, around six to seven men carrying firearms and knives stormed the eatery in an attempt to loot cash. In the scuffle, the assailants allegedly fired at the dhaba owner, injuring him in the leg.

Soon after the incident was reported, police reached the spot and confronted the gang. A brief exchange of fire took place between the miscreants and the police. Two of the attackers sustained injuries in the encounter and were taken into custody.

They were later shifted to the Rourkela Government Hospital for treatment.

The condition of the injured dhaba owner is stated to be stable.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the other accused who managed to escape. A detailed investigation into the incident is underway.