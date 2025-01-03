Bhubaneswar: Khalistan movement leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a threatening message to disrupt the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-2025, scheduled to take place from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, Pannun sent a video message to journalist Akshay Sahoo via email. The message warned against holding the event, which is set to be hosted in Odisha for the first time.

"This event, masquerading as a cultural celebration, is being used as a platform to further India’s agenda of espionage and targeted violence against Pro Khalistan Sikhs," said Pannun in a statement.

More details regarding this development are awaited.

Last year, Pannun threatened to attack the DGP-IGP Conference held in Bhubaneswar in November-December. He had asked Khalistani, Naxals, Maoists, and Kashmiris to target the conference at Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

Pannun had announced Rs 25 lakh cash reward for raising the Khalistani flag in Bhubaneswar during the event.