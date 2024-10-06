Bhubaneswar: The online registration for the Habisyali Brata started today ahead of the holy month of Kartika commencing October 18 this year.

The Habisyalis intending to observe the Radha Damodar Brata popularly known as Kartika Brata at government expense at the Jagannath Dham in Puri can register their names by visiting the official website of eDistrict Government of Odisha.

Here's the process for online registration:

1. Visit https://edistrict.odisha.gov.in/

2. Go to Revenue & DM, Collector and District Magistrate (Puri) on the bottom

3. Click on it and then 'Habishyali Accommodation, Puri'

As per the notification, the registration process will continue till October 11. The devotees cannot avail the facilities from the government for Kartika Brata in Puri without prior registration.

The Puri district administration has issued guidelines for applying to observe Kartika Brata.

Devotees should be fit both mentally and physically

Widow will be given utmost priority

Priority will also be given to new applicants

The registered Habisyalis will undergo a medical examination before accommodation. The devotees suffering from illness will not be allowed for the month-long penance under the government scheme, the notification stated.

This year, the district administration has made arrangements for accommodation, worship, bathing in ponds, darshan of Lord Jagannath and availing Mahaprasad for 2,500 Habisyalis. They will be accommodated in five buildings.

The state government has allocated Rs 2,57,50,000 to provide all facilities to Habisyalis for their month-long Brata (penance) in Odisha's pilgrim town Puri.

Under the Habisyali scheme, Puri district administration will take care of Habisyalis' accommodation, food (Mahaprasad) and conduct of daily rituals at Habisyali venues. The Habisyalis will also avail of the transportation facility to the Jagannath Temple for darshan of deities.