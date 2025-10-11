Durgapur/Bhubaneswar: Reacting to the sexual assault of a second-year medical student at a private medical college in West Bengal, the survivor’s father expressed deep regret for allowing his daughter to study outside Odisha.

The father, a resident of Jaleswar in Odisha, alleged the authorities in West Bengal have not responded appropriately to such a sensitive case. “Had it been in Odisha, action would have been taken on priority. Efforts are being made to hush up the case,” he said.

The second-year student of a Durgapur-based medical college was allegedly gang-raped on Friday night after she went out with a classmate to eat outside the campus.

“My daughter is not safe here. I will not let her continue her education here anymore. I will take her home,” her parents told the media.

According to police sources, some miscreants reportedly began harassing the duo while they were outside. Her friend fled in fear, and the assailants allegedly dragged the girl to a nearby forest, where the crime was committed.

A senior officer of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate said the college authorities have lodged a complaint. The survivor’s mobile phone was also reportedly taken away by the accused.

The student is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Meanwhile, officers of the New Township Police Station in Durgapur have begun an investigation, but the identities of the accused are yet to be ascertained.