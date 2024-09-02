Bhubaneswar: Gangster Haider's son Munna allegedly attacked and injured an undertrial prisoner inside Jharpada Jail in Odisha capital on Sunday after the latter exposed the 'reality' of the prison in a letter to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

The victim, identified as Soumyakant Mohanty, sustained severe head injuries in the attack and was admitted to the Capital Hospital here for treatment.

According to reports, the incident occurred shortly after Mohanty penned a letter to the Bhubaneswar District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), highlighting the deplorable conditions inside the prison.

In his letter, he detailed the rampant sale and use of marijuana within the facility and claimed that prisoners were forced to pay exorbitant amounts for basic amenities. These alleged fees included Rs 50,000 for proper accommodation, Rs 5,000 for telephone access, Rs 10,000 per month for meeting with outsiders, and additional charges for coolers and quality food.

Following the letter, DLSA officials conducted a surprise inspection of the jail on Saturday, during which they seized mobile phones and drug-related items.

The attack on Mohanty took place just a day after the DLSA’s visit. Mohanty then filed a formal complaint with the police regarding the assault.