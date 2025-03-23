Baripada: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today announced that compensation will be provided to the people affected by the hailstorm in Mayurbhanj district.

The hailstorm has caused widespread damage to houses and infrastructure in the region. The minister assured that compensation will be provided to the affected people by the evening. After assessing the situation in Mahulbareli and Sarasposhi in the Bangiriposi area, the minister made this announcement.

Urban Development Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mohapatra also accompanied him during the assessment.

According to preliminary reports, the hailstorm has affected 4,775 people across 47 villages in 19 gram panchayats under Bangiriposi, Bisoi, Kuliana, Sarasakana, and Karanjia blocks. The storm destroyed 350 mud houses, while 11 houses suffered severe damage and 295 houses were partially damaged.

Additionally, four cattle sheds were destroyed. Essential services such as electricity, water supply, and transportation have also been disrupted.

In response, the administration has set up relief centres to shelter the affected people. A total of 127 polythene rolls have been distributed to those whose houses were damaged. Furthermore, five medical teams have been deployed to provide emergency healthcare services to the affected people.