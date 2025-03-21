Baripada: A severe hailstorm hit Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district last night, leaving at least 40 people injured and causing significant damage to houses and infrastructure. The storm affected several areas, particularly in Bangriposi and Bisoi blocks, disrupting normal life.

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds and hailstones, lashed different regions, including Rairangpur Municipality, Rairangpur Block, Bijatala, Kusumi, Jamda, and Bahalda. Many houses had their roofs blown away, while some structures collapsed due to the intense storm.

Large trees and electric poles were uprooted, leading to widespread power outages across the affected areas. Electricity supply was disrupted in Rairangpur town and nearby regions for several hours. Teams from the Fire Services department were deployed to clear fallen trees and restore essential services.

Bisoi block was among the worst-hit areas, with many houses damaged due to trees falling on rooftops. Hailstones also caused injuries to several residents and killed domestic animals. In Majhisahi village under Bisoi Panchayat, a massive tree fell on Sumitra Hembram’s asbestos-roofed house, damaging the structure. Fortunately, her children, who were inside, escaped with minor injuries.

Similarly, in Khadambeda Panchayat, the villages of Deopata and Musamari witnessed heavy destruction. Reports indicate that in Deopata village, Harpal Mandi lost six goats when his house collapsed, and Narasingh Hansda also lost three goats.

In addition, hailstones caused widespread destruction in Khadambeda, Musamari, Pundida, Deopata, Dudhkund, and Rajabasa villages, leaving several families homeless.