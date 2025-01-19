Bhubaneswar: Hansita Abhilipsa, who is in judicial custody in a high-profile fraud case in Odisha, was also involved in sex trafficking, revealed Commissionerate Police today.

The accused has been booked under various sections including section 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and section 67 of Information Technology Act, 2000 at Infocity Police Station.

As per the reports, Hansita and her close aide Anil Mohanty used to traffic young girls to influential persons, businessmen, politicians and bureaucrats to meet their targets.

The fraudsters duo was also making obscene pics of women viral on social media and showing obscene material through electronic gadgets.

This apart, the Commissionerate Police also registered a case against her for criminal conspiracy.

Following the allegations, Commissionerate police is investigating into it.

Hansita and Anil Mohanty were arrested for allegedly orchestrating a fraud scheme that targeted prominent builders, mining operators, multinational corporation owners, and businessmen in Bhubaneswar.

They used to cheat by posing as kin of PK Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, report said.

Earlier, the police had raided an office of the accused duo in Bhubaneswar and seized laptops, computers and mobile phones. The devices have been sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratoy (SFSL) for examination. They also searched a flat near Patia where they were allegedly residing as a live-in couple.

On the other hand, the Income Tax (IT) department has provisionally attached four flats and five luxury vehicles of the accused.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Hansita is the wife of one Saroj Kumar Sahoo and Anil was managing her wealth.

During searches, the IT department officers found four flats and five luxury vehicles in the names of Hansita, Saroj, and Anil.

Hansita, a native of Kalahandi district, Hansita holds degrees in rural management and MA in sociology. She allegedly defrauded many by identifying herself as an associate of top politicians and bureaucrats of Odisha.

Reports said that Hansita and Anil were running an office on Infocity-Nandankanan Road. Claiming that she has links to high-ranking officials in Odisha, she promised to secure tenders for the victims.

The whole matter came to the fore after a complaint was lodged by a mine owner, leading to the arrest of Hansita and Anil.

Hansita reportedly doctored photographs to appear alongside influential figures. Using these photos, she lured wealthy businessmen, especially from the mining and construction sectors, into her trap.