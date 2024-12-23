Barbil: A Hanuman idol at New Market in Barbil area of Odisha's Keonjhar district was vandalized late last night, triggering protests by the locals.

Following the incident, demonstrations were held by Hindu organizations and the BJP workers. The protesters blocked major intersections, including Film Hall Square, Bata Square, Bangala Square, Kiriburu Square, Birsa Munda Square, and OMC Square, by burning tyres and staging roadblocks. They also closed shops and markets as a part of the agitation.

The situation escalated further after police removed the broken idol from the site and took it to the police station, which protesters claim is a grave insult to their faith.

Barbil police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Ramakant Muduli, IIC of the Barbil police station, said that a mentally unstable person has been detained in connection with the idol vandalism for questioning.

A special team from the district headquarters has reached Barbil to expedite the probe. As of now, no violence has been reported.

Two platoons of police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.