Kendrapara: A farmer from Junagadi village under Rajnagar block in Odisha's Kendrapara district has allegedly died after facing prolonged harassment during the paddy procurement process.

The deceased has been identified as Trilochan Nayak. According to family members, he had received a message on January 16 to sell his paddy at the mandi. However, he reportedly ran from pillar to post for nearly 40 days, repeatedly visiting the cooperative society to complete the process.

Instead of procuring the crop at the mandi, he was asked to take his paddy to a rice mill. Trilochan transported his produce to the rice mill, where he allegedly had to wait for three days without proper food or water to get it unloaded.

Family members alleged that the miller took six kilograms per quintal, an additional three quintals of paddy, along with Rs 3,000 towards unloading charges. The farmer is said to have spent around Rs 18,000 to harvest and transport his crop for procurement.

Already burdened with debt, Trilochan reportedly suffered a heart attack soon after returning home from the mill and died on the spot. His family has blamed the rice mill owner and the secretary of the cooperative society for negligence and harassment, holding them responsible for his death.

The Kendrapara Collector has ordered for an investigation into the matter.