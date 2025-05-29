Koraput: Hardcore Maoist Kunjam Hidma was arrested during searches in a forest at Boipariguda area in Koraput district, Odisha police informed today.

Kunjam Hidma alias Mohan from Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh is the Area Committee Member of banned CPI (Maoist) cadre. He was involved in 4 major Maoist incidents between 2020 and 2023.

The Maoist was apprehended with arms and ammunitions including AK-47 Rifle.

Acting on a tip-off regarding movement of a group of Maoist cadres in the forest area near Petguda village under Boipariguda police limits, Koraput district police launched a special operation on May 28 night to nab the Maoists.

Under the operation, the District Voluntary Force (DVF) led by Jeypore SDPO Parth Kashyap and DIOC Assistant Commandant Dibya Prasad Parida found a Maoist camp at a hill in the forest in the early hours today. As the team moved to surround the camp, the Maoists opened fire at the police personnel and fled into the forest area.

During the subsequent search, Maoist Kunjam Hidma was apprehended while he was trying to hide in nearby bushes. However, others managed to flee away.

During the search, the DVF team seized 15 items including 1 AK-47 Rifle, 35 rounds ammunitions, 27 electric detonators, 90 non-electric detonators, approximately 2 kg gun powder and Maoist literature.

Kunjam revealed that he had joined the Maoist organisation in 2007 at the age of 14, being inducted into Bal Sangham and Jana Natya Mandali (JNM), the cultural wing of the Maoists.

He remained associated with the Maoist wing from 2007 to 2013. Between 2013 and 2015, he worked as a party member under Usur Local Organization Squad (LOS) and received military training, during which he was issued a single-shot rifle.

In 2016, he started operating in AOB (Andhra Odisha Border) platoon and latter in 2019 he was promoted to the rank of ACM (Area Committee Member) and provided with an SLR rifle. He served in a military platoon under Suresh (SZCM), operating in the Boipariguda area of Koraput district, the cut-off area of Malkangiri district (Odisha), and the Pedabailu region of ASR district (Andhra Pradesh).

During 2021–2022, he was assigned to AOB Platoon Section-01, operating in the Pamed area of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. In 2023, he was transferred to Platoon-24 in the Kerlapal area under Sukma district, and in 2024, temporarily moved to Platoon-26, operating in the Malengiri area of Sukma. He returned to the AOB unit in May 2025 and has been active since then. Under the leadership of Suresh (SZCM) in the AOB team, he operated as an ACM in the South Bastar and Kerlapal areas of Chhattisgarh.

He disclosed to police about his involvement in 4 major Maoist incidents -- Kondajhari exchange of fire on July 16, 2020, Kumbhikhari exchange of fire on June 16, 2021, Chandameta exchange of fire on Oct 12, 2021, Kolengdabba exchange of fire on Dec 14, 2023.

This apart, Kunjam was involved in 7 more Maoist cases registered in different police stations in Koraput and Malkangiri districts. He is also involved in many other exchange of fire incidents, anti-government and anti-national activities in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.