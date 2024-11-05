Bhubaneswar: The Central Government has decided to organize the 125th birth anniversary of 'Utkal Keshari' Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab as a national celebration, informed Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today.

"This is a great tribute to the legendary nationalist leader of Odisha and a testament to Odia Asmita. My sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat," the CM said.

On the other hand, the Odisha Government has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary throughout the year.

To mark the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab, a three-day event will take place in Bhubaneswar from November 21 to 23, with additional programs planned throughout the year in his honour.

This decision was announced following a meeting held on Sunday by a high-level committee formed by the Department of Odia Language, Literature, and Culture at the State Guest House.

A proposal was also made to produce a biopic on Dr. Mahatab, which would be shown in schools and colleges.

During the meeting, it was also revealed that a memorial museum will be established at Dr. Mahatab’s birthplace in Agarpada, Bhadrak district, where his statue will be installed, and the site will be developed as a tourist attraction.

A national conference highlighting Dr. Mahatab’s achievements is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 23 to 25.