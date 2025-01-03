Bhubaneswar: Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati was today sworn in as the 27th Governor of Odisha.

He was administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, several ministers, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, and many dignitaries were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Kambhampati was appointed as the Governor of Odisha on December 27 following the resignation of Raghubar Das. He was earlier serving as the Governor of Mizoram.