Cuttack: Justice Harish Tandon today took oath as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office to Justice Tandon at a ceremony on the premises of the Orissa High Court.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, several ministers, Judges of the Orissa High Court, Bar Association members, and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

Justice Tandon had been serving as a judge of the Calcutta High Court since April 13, 2010.

He was born on November 16, 1964, and graduated from Calcutta University in 1983. He completed his LLB from the same university in 1989 and was enrolled as an Advocate on September 26, 1989.

He began practicing at the Calcutta High Court, handling civil and constitutional matters, primarily on the Appellate Side. He also appeared before the City Civil Court, Debt Recovery Tribunal, and the Supreme Court. On April 13, 2010, he was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Calcutta High Court.