Cuttack: With the much-anticipated One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and England set to take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack today, the Twin City Commissionerate Police has designated specific parking areas for vehicles to ensure smooth traffic management on the match day.

According to the traffic plan, vehicles will be directed to different parking spots based on their routes of arrival.

Vehicles coming across the Ring Road via Mata Matha will park at the Lower Bali Yatra Ground. Vehicles arriving from Howrah Motor Chhak and Mani Sahu Chhak will also take the Ring Road route and park at Lower Bali Yatra Ground. Those coming from Chahata Chak will reach Lower Bali Yatra Ground through Kartikeswar Gada. Vehicles from Kanika Chhak, Biju Pattnaik Chak, and Madhu Sudan Nagar Chak will be directed to park at Ananda Bhawan Ground. Two-wheelers from Chandi Chhak and Kala Vikash Kendra will park at the ground near Dayashram. Individuals holding OCA parking passes will use the route towards Madhusudan Statue and enter OCA ground via Gate No. 1 of Barabati Stadium. Vehicles with passes for Xavier Ground will follow the Bamboo Depot route and enter through Gate No. 14. Vehicles with passes coming from Cantonment P.S. and Mata Matha side will park at Upper Bali Yatra Ground by taking a turn at Bamboo Depot Chhak.

The authorities have urged spectators to follow the designated parking guidelines to avoid congestion and ensure a hassle-free experience on match day. Police personnel will be deployed to manage the traffic flow and assist visitors in reaching their respective parking zones.