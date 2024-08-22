Dhenkanal: A health camp in memory of former bureaucrat and Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University Bimal Kishore Mishra was organised here on Tuesday.

The camp was jointly organised by Synergy Institute of Engineering and Technology, Dhenkanal and Regional Centre for Studies (Dandimal), Sainbiri at the Kalyan Mandap in Gadashila panchayat of Odapada block of the district. Over 250 patients were given free treatment and medicines by medical professionals from various departments including ENT, medicine, ophthalmology and Gynecology.

Among doctors who participated in the camp were Medicine specialist at the DHH Dr Rajkishore Sethy, ENT specialist Dr Monika Patnaik, Ophthalmologist Dr Suchismita Satpathy, Balrampur PHC Dr Rajat Kumar Behera, Odapada PHC Dr Anant Kumar Roul.

Mishra's younger son and Orissa High Court judge Sashikant Mishra was present in the event.

Regional Centre for Studies chairperson Mamata Rout, secretary Krusnachandra Sahu, Narendra Rout, members of the institution Rabinarayan Sahu, Sibaprasad Rout, Sarangdhar Rout, Mayadhar Sahu, Basudev Nayak, Samarjit Jena, along with Synergy College of Nursing authority Chandrakant Mishra, Akshaya Kumar Jena and students also attended the camp.