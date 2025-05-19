Bhubaneswar: Acting as per a directive of health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling, the Kendrapara Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) facilitated issuance of the differently-abled certificate to Sushree Sangita from Tera village under Mahakalpada block in Kendrapara district within seven hours.

From social media as well as print media reports, the Health Minister came to know about the plight of Sushree Sangita who had been running pillar-to-post to get the differently-abled certificate. Without it, Sushree Sangita was deprived of availing the allowances and benefits provided by the Government.

Following Mahaling’s directive, medical examination of Sushree Sangita was conducted. She was issued the certificate within seven hours.

She and her family members along with the block’s social activists thanked Mahaling for the help and urged him to continue providing support to the differently-abled individuals.