Bhubaneswar: The state government has appointed new faculty members in different medical colleges as part of its efforts to strengthen medical education and training in Odisha.

The government appointed new faculty members in health institutes a few days after the functionalization of two more medical colleges in Odisha.

As many as 97 new Assistant Professors have been appointed in medical colleges in the state recently. Altogether 91 Assistant Professors have been appointed in 23 speciality disciplines and seven Assistant Professors have been appointed in six super-speciality disciplines in different medical colleges in the state, said the Health Department in a statement today.

As per the data provided by the department, 19 new Assistant Professors have been appointed in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack; 22 in MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur; eight each in PMP Medical College and Hospital at Talcher and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar; seven in SRM Medical College and Hospital at Bhawanipatna; six each in PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada, FM Medical College and Hospital in Balasore and Government Medical College and Hospital in Sundargarh and five each in DD Medical College and Hospital in Keonjhar and Government Medical College and Hospital at Phulbani.

Besides, 38 posts of Professor and 27 posts of Associate Professor have also been filled up in medical colleges of the state through departmental promotion, added the Health Department.

In addition to this, altogether 10 new Assistant Professors have been appointed in Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) in Cuttack. Similarly, one post of professor and two posts of Associate Professors have also been filled up at the cancer institute through departmental promotion.

It is worth mentioning here that Government Medical College and Hospital at Phulbani and Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College and Hospital have been made functional recently. With this, the total number of government medical colleges in Odisha went up to 14.