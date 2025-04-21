Bhubaneswar: Heat wave conditions in Odisha may intensify as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the maximum temperature is likely to cross 42 degrees Celsius in ten districts of the state.

"Maximum temperature (day temperature) is very likely to rise by 3-5°C during the next three days. Maximum temperature is likely to be above 42°C over the districts of Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Kalahandi, and Nuapada," the IMD said.

Day-wise forecast

April 22: Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Sundargarh, and Sambalpur.

April 23: Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Boudh, Nuapada, Sonepur, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh. Hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

April 24: Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Boudh, Nuapada, Sonepur, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, and Angul. Hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

April 25: Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Boudh, Nuapada, Sonepur, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Sundargarh, and Angul. Hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.