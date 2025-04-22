Bhubaneswar: Amid rising temperatures across Odisha, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today said that district collectors have been empowered to decide on the closure of schools based on local weather conditions.

Currently, schools in the state are operating in morning shifts. However, in areas where the temperature crosses critical limits, collectors can independently decide to close schools to ensure the safety of students, the minister said.

“A review of the heat wave conditions across Odisha will be done very soon. Discussions will be held in a day or two, and more detailed guidelines will be issued,” Pujari informed.

He further said that while a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has already been issued for the state, collectors can take additional steps outside of the SOP if needed to safeguard lives. “If necessary, stricter measures can be implemented, and further SOPs can also be issued,” he added.

Expressing concern over the rising temperature, the minister said, “The heat may intensify in the coming days. We have already received reports of heat stroke cases from 20 districts. The government is taking all necessary precautions.”

The Minister assured that both the district administrations and the Health Department are alert and making arrangements to ensure timely medical care for heatstroke victims. “Our department is in coordination with the Education and Labour departments to ensure adequate preventive steps,” he said.