Bhubaneswar: As precautionary measures to prevent students getting affected by heat wave this summer, the Odisha Government directed higher education institutions to conduct morning classes.

In a letter to the Universities including private ones and the Degree Colleges in the State, the Higher Education said timing of classes and examinations are to be conducted or rescheduled preferably during morning hours.

The letter added outdoor activities should be restricted or performed during afternoon sessions.

Arrangement of drinking water and availability of ORS should be ensured in all the institutions. Tube wells and pumps inside the institutions must be repaired wherever necessary, it read.

The provision for first aid is to be kept in colleges and examination centres for use, wherever required.

Besides, the heads of the institutions will sensitise the students regarding the heatwave precautionary measures.

The department will form a squad to check and enforce the implementation of the decisions.