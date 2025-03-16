Bhubaneswar: Mercury is likely to soar significantly in several districts of Odisha as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning for tomorrow (March 17).

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in many places with severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail in a few places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Kalahandi, the IMD forecasted and issued a Red Warning for these districts.

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Boudh, and Bolangir, the IMD predicted and issued an Orange Warning for these districts.

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, and Mayurbhanj, the IMD added and issued a Yellow Warning for these districts.

It further forecasted that hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

The IMD advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during peak hours of the day (11 AM to 3 PM).