Bhubaneswar: The maximum temperature crossed 43 Degree Celsius in Odisha as heatwave conditions continued to prevail across the state today.

The western Odisha town of Boudh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.6 Degree C in the state on Sunday, said the IMD regional centre here.

Jharsuguda, another western Odisha town, was the second hottest place in the state with maximum temperature of 42 Degree C.

The maximum temperature was 41.7 Degree C at Balangir and 41.1 Degree C at Angul, revealed the IMD data.

At least three places—Sundargarh, Bhawanipatna and Titlagarh—in the state recorded the maximum temperature between 40 Degree C and 41 Degree C.

The maximum temperature was 36.8 Degree C in Bhubaneswar and 37 Degree C in Cuttack.

“There will be no large change in the maximum temperature over the districts of Odisha during the next three days. Thereafter, the mercury is likely to fall by 2-4 Degree C,” said the IMD.

As per the IMD forecast, heatwave conditions will continue across Odisha till March 18.

The MeT Department has issued severe heatwave warning for several districts in the state including Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Kalahandi.