Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in several districts of Odisha during the next four days, predicted the IMD today.

As per the IMD prediction, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Boudh and Sundargarh on May 11. The MeT Department has issued a Yellow warning in this regard.

Similarly, hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and Mayurbhanj on May 11.

According to IMD, districts like Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Boudh, Balangir and Sundargarh may witness heatwave conditions on May 12.

This apart, hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh and Dhenkanal on May 12, said the IMD regional centre here today.

As per the forecast, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Boudh, Sundargarh and Kalahandi on May 13.

Similarly, hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal on May 13, said the IMD.

One or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Boudh, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Angul and Nayagarh may witness heatwave conditions on May 14, according to the MeT Department.

Besides, hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Keonjhargarh and Mayurbhanj on May 14, it added.