Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions are likely to return to Odisha from March 29 as the IMD predicts a gradual rise in the maximum temperature in the state by 2-4 Degree Celsius in the next three days.

As per the IMD forecast, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Balangir, Boudh, Kalahandi and Sambalpur for at least two days starting March 29.

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha from March 27, said the IMD regional centre here in its weather bulletin today.

“The maximum temperature or day temperature is likely to rise by 2-4 Degree Celsius over the districts of Odisha gradually during the next three days. Thereafter, their will be no large change in the maximum temperature,” it added.

According to the MeT Department, dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha during the last 24 hours.

Maximum temperature went up by about 2-4 Degree C at one or two places over the districts of Odisha. The day temperatures were below normal by about 2 Degree C at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha and above normal by about 2 Degree C at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha during the last 24 hours, said the IMD.

Boudh had recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38 Degree C in the state yesterday.