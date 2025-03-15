Bhubaneswar: Amid heatwave conditions, hot and humid weather, a few places of Odisha in northern and north-coastal areas are likely to witness experience rainfall on March 19.

According to Bhubaneswar Meterological Centre, severe heatwave conditions, hot and humid and warm night are likely over the districts of Odisha during March 15 to 18. However, rainfall is on the card for five districts -- Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak -- on March 19.

March 16: RED WARNING : Heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at a few places with severe heatwave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Kalahandi.

ORANGE WARNING : Heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Angul, Sundargarh, Sonepur and Boudh.

YELLOW WARNING : Heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Balangir, Gajapati and Keonjhar.

March 17: ORANGE WARNING : Heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir and Kalahandi.

YELLOW WARNING : Heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Rayagada, Nuapada, Bargarh, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda.

March 18: YELLOW WARNING : Heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over

the district of Balangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh and Nuapada.

March 19: YELLOW WARNING : Isolated thuderstorm with lightning is very likely at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak.