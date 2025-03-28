Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a heatwave warning for parts of Odisha over the next three days, forecasting extreme weather conditions in several districts.

Per the latest update, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts are expected to experience heatwave conditions until 8:30 AM on March 29. Additionally, heatwave conditions are likely to affect one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, and Kalahandi districts on March 30 and 31.

A yellow warning has been issued for these areas, with the Meteorological Centre’s Director Manorama Mohanty predicting maximum daytime temperatures will reach around 41 degrees Celsius. She urged residents, especially the elderly and children, to stay indoors, stay hydrated, and avoid outdoor activities during peak hours.

In the last 24 hours, Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature at 41.4 degrees Celsius, while Phulbani recorded the lowest at 16.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack reported temperatures of 38.5 degrees Celsius and 36.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.