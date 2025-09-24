Bhubaneswar: Sambalpur has been reeling under severe waterlogging as continuous heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours disrupted normal life. The downpour has inundated several localities.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Sambalpur recorded 177.1 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. Low-lying areas such as Srit Colony, Modipara, JMJ Hospital Road, Bariapali, Budharaja, and Laxmi Talkies were the worst affected, with floodwaters entering households and business establishments.

The situation turned more critical after 12 sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam were opened to regulate the rising water level. Officials estimate that if more than 30 gates are opened, downstream low-lying areas along the Mahanadi riverbank could face severe flooding.

Localities including Chandan Nagar, Mandalia, Kumarapara, Housing Board, and Dasmati Colony are already under threat as clogged drains and blocked natural water outlets have prevented excess rainwater from draining into the river. This has intensified waterlogging, leaving residents stranded and daily activities paralysed.