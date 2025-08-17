Bhubaneswar: In view of the heavy rainfall warning, all schools and Anganwadi centres in Odisha’s Malkangiri district will remain closed on August 18 (Monday).

This was announced my Malkangiri Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay today.

As per an order issued by the Collector, all government, government-aided and private schools as well as Anganwadi centres in Malkangiri will remain shut on August 18.

“The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning in Malkangiri on August 18. Therefore, to avoid any untoward situation and keeping the safety of the children in mind, the Collector hereby declares closure of all Anganwadi centres and schools in the district,” read the order.

However, the district administration has asked the headmasters, teachers and Anganwadi workers to remain present at their workplaces on Monday.