Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall and hailstorm tomorrow, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted today.

Thunderstorm with lightning and hail with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, and Deogarh. Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, and Bhadrak, the IMD predicted and issued an Orange Warning for these districts.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Khurda, Puri, and Ganjam. Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur, the IMD added and issued Yellow Warning for these districts.