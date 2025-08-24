Bhubaneswar: Continuous rainfall in the upper catchment of the Subarnarekha River has triggered a flood-like situation, with water levels rising alarmingly in several regions of Balasore district.

According to reports, heavy rainfall was recorded in the basin areas-- 18 mm at Jamshedpur, 150.4 mm at Ghatsila, 40.6 mm at Jamsholaghat, 14.2 mm at Phekghat, and 3 mm at Rajghat. Heavy rainfall increased the water level in the Galudihi reservoir.

By 3 pm yesterday, the water level at the Galudihi reservoir reached 91.80 meters, forcing authorities to open 13 gates of the Galudihi barrage. Through these gates, around 1.90 lakh cusecs of water are being discharged into the Subarnarekha River. With more rainfall in Jharkhand, authorities fear that additional gates may have to be opened.

As a result, the river crossed the danger mark at Jamsholaghat, where it was flowing at 51.180 meters against the warning level of 48.320 meters and the danger level of 49.160 meters. The floodwaters have now started reaching Rajghat since midnight, submerging large areas in Jaleswar, Bhograi, Basta, and Baliapal blocks of Balasore district.

At 8 am today, the water level at Rajghat stood at 10.62 meters, surpassing the danger mark of 10.36 meters.

In view of the rising flood threat, the Balasore district administration held an emergency meeting. District Collector Mayur Suryawanshi has directed all Block Development Officers, Tahsildars, and senior officials of north Baleswar to closely monitor the situation and remain prepared for any emergency response.