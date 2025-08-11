Bhubaneswar: The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha as a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around August 13.

The low pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal. The rainfall activity is expected to intensify in Odisha due to the impact of the low pressure area, said the IMD regional centre here today.

As per the IMD prediction, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in Koraput and Malkangiri districts till August 14. The MeT Department has issued an Orange warning in this regard.

Similarly, heavy rainfall may lash districts like Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Nuapada till August 15. The IMD has issued a Yellow warning in this regard.

This apart, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind is likely to occur in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh and Nuapada districts till August 15.

Besides, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershower at a few places over the districts of Odisha till August 18.

Light to moderate rainfall has occurred at a few places across the state in last 24 hours. Besides, heavy to very heavy rainfall has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Kandhamal and Balasore, said the IMD.