Balasore: The town of Balasore reeled under heavy waterlogging today after overnight rainfall inundated several parts, crippling normal life and leaving residents in distress.

Reports said rainwater entered the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital as well as several shops, forcing patients and traders to struggle amid the downpour. The city’s drainage system, clogged with silt and garbage, failed to cope with the excess water, worsening the situation.

Low-lying areas bore the brunt of the rainfall, with streets in T Polo, Nua Sahi, and Telanga Sahi submerged under nearly two feet of water. Aadar Bazaar and Congress Gali were also badly affected, as water gushed into houses and business establishments.

Locals described the situation as “flood-like” and said they were unable to step out of their houses. “Every year, a few hours of rain drowns our locality. The drainage system needs an urgent overhaul,” said a resident of Telanga Sahi.

With the rain showing no signs of stopping, waterlogging is expected to persist for some time. Residents have urged the authorities to take swift measures to clear the clogged drains and work on long-term solutions to prevent such urban flooding in the future.