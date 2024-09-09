Malkangiri: Incessant rain and surging river levels have isolated several areas of Malkangiri district, cutting off communication with the rest of the neighbouring regions.

Floodwaters, rising to 5-6 feet in some locations, have trapped residents in their homes, while hundreds of vehicles, including those carrying essential commodities, remain stranded across the district.

The flood has severely disrupted communication, particularly between Kalimela and Motu. Transportation between Malkangiri and Koraput districts has been completely severed as National Highway No. 326 is submerged under floodwaters.

Flood water from the Poteru river has entered nearby villages, submerging houses, educational institutions, and commercial buildings. With the rain showing no signs of abating, the situation is expected to worsen.

Many residents have been forced to evacuate and seek refuge on the upper floors of the Poteru police station.

Traffic between Jeypore and Malkangiri has also been halted, as floodwaters are flowing above the culvert on the Pangam river.

Inundation has affected several areas, including MV-7, Poteru, Kangurukunda, MV-90, MV-96, Pangam, and Kanyashram.

On the other hand, a landslide has blocked the main road, cutting off communication between the Chitrakonda block and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The landslide occurred near the Valve House Chhak on the Chitrakonda Ghat road, which connects Chitrakonda to Malkangiri district and Jeypore. As a result, transportation to Andhra Pradesh and other areas has come to a complete halt.

Residents of Chitrakonda are urging the Malkangiri district administration to intervene immediately and clear the roadblock to restore communication.