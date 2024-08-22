Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall will be experienced in most parts of Odisha from Friday. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar in its weather bulletin said heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning will occur in several districts in next four days.

The yellow warning has been issued for Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Jajpur, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts. The weather bulletin stated heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts. The warning is valid up to 8:30 AM on August 23, 2024.

The meteorological centre stated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda. The yellow warning has been issued for the districts.

The orange warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj and Kendujhar districts where heavy to heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur. The warning is valid from 8:30 AM of August 23 to 8:30 AM of August 24.

The bulletin stated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal. The orange warning has been issued for these districts.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Deogarh. The meteorological centre issued the yellow warning for the districts which is valid from 8:30 AM of August 24 to 8:30 AM of August 25.

More rains for several districts

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Angul, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh. The orange warning has been issued for these districts.

The meteorological centre issued the yellow warning for Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Nuapada and Deogarh, Dhenkanal districts. Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts.

The warnings are valid from 8:30 AM of August 25 to 8:30 AM of August 26, 2024.

The Meteorological Centre bulletin added light to moderate rainfall has occurred today at many places over the districts of Odisha with heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Bolangir, Sambalpur and Koraput districts.