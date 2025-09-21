Bhubaneswar: Several districts in Odisha may witness heavy rainfall as two fresh low-pressure areas are likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next few days.

As per the IMD prediction, a low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. “The upper air cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Myanmar coast lay over northeast Bay of Bengal adjoining Myanmar- south Bangladesh coasts and extended upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours,” said the IMD regional centre here in its weather bulletin today.

Another fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around September 25. “The low-pressure area is very likely to become a depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 26. It is very likely to cross South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 27,” added the IMD.

The two successive low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal are likely to trigger heavy rain in several districts of Odisha including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur till October 28. The IMD has issued a Yellow warning in this regard.

Similarly, many places across the state may witness light to moderate rain or thundershower till October 1, predicted the IMD.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershower has occurred at a few places over the districts of Odisha with Heavy rain at one or two places over the districts Mayurbhanj and Jajpur during the last 24 hours,” said the IMD.