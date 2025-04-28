Bhubaneswar: The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha till May 2.

As per the prediction, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul and Dhenkanal on April 29. A few of these districts may witness hailstorm, said the IMD while issue an Orange warning in this regard.

Similarly, heavy rainfall may lash Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam and Khurda districts on April 30, said the IMD regional centre here.

According to the MeT Department, districts like Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak on May 1.

Moreover, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Nabarangpur on May 2, added the IMD.

This apart, many other districts in the state may witness rain/thunderstorm between April 29 and May 4, it said.

As per the IMD regional centre, several places in Rayagada, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati and Sambalpur districts have witnessed rain during the last 24 hours.

“There will be no large change in maximum temperature over the districts of Odisha during the next five days. The temperature may rise by 2 to 4 Degree Celsius during the subsequent two days,” said the IMD.