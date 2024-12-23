Bhubaneswar: Some districts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted.

The agency also predicted that the minimum temperature (night temperature) is very likely to fall gradually by 2-4 degree Celsius during the next 2 days and no large change thereafter over the districts of Odisha.

Details of rainfall forecast

December 24: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, and Koraput (Yellow Warning).

Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Boudh, Jajpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

December 25: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati and Ganjam (Yellow Warning).

Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha.