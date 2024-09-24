Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha may experience heavy rainfall today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted.

Thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Jajpur, the agency predicted.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Khurda, and Puri, the IMD added.

On the other hand, a low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, the IMD said in its morning bulletin today.

"The cyclonic circulation over the Central Bay of Bengal extending up to 5.8 Km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Westcentral Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood during the next 24 hours," the bulletin said.