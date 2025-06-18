Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that several districts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall today and tomorrow under the influence of a low-pressure area.

The well-marked low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood persists at 0830 hrs IST of today. It is likely to move slowly northwestwards across Jharkhand during the next 24 hours, the IMD said.

Rainfall forecast for Odisha

June 18: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall & thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar (Red Warning).

Heavy to very heavy rainfall & thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, and Balasore (Orange Warning).

Heavy rainfall & thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, and Bhadrak. Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri (Yellow Warning).

June 19: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur (Orange Warning).

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sonepur, Deogarh, Angul, and Mayurbhanj. (Yellow Warning).