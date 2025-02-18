Jagatsinghpur: A liquor-laden truck overturned after being hit by another truck on Cuttack-Paradip state highway under Kujang police limits in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district late last night, killing the helper of the ill-fated vehicle.

The deceased was identified as Subhas from Tangi area.

Eyewitnesses said while efforts were made by the consignment owner to recover the liquor from the overturned truck, there was little urgency in rescuing the trapped helper. Unfortunately, by the time he was pulled out, he had already succumbed to his injuries.

Reportedly, the vehicle developed a mechanical issue near Kujang, following which the helper started fixing the problem. In the meantime, a speeding truck crashed into the vehicle, causing it to overturn into a roadside canal.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.