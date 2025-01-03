Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has launched a helpline number for the upcoming 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), scheduled to be held in the Odisha capital here from January 8 to 10.

Commissioner of Police S. Deva Datta Singh launched the helpline number (1965) in the presence of senior police officials here.

He also launched a special police mascot, named HAPFY, and a chatbot for the biennial mega event.

“The helpline number will remain operational round-the-clock during the event,” said the Police Commissioner.

As many as 40 platoons of police personnel will be deployed across the city for the smooth organization of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Apart from this, around a 100 Pravasi Mitra (volunteers) will be engaged for traffic management in the capital city during the mega event, Singh added.

“Adequate number of security personnel as well as guides will be deployed at all tourist places across the city,” he said.

According to Singh, the Commissionerate Police will issue a traffic advisory ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The biennial event is scheduled to be held at Janata Maidan in the city here.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many Union Ministers and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi among other dignitaries are scheduled to attend the event.

Trinidad and Tabago President Christine Carla Kangaloo will be the chief guest of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being celebrated to commemorate the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi in India from South Africa on January 9, 1915.

India has been celebrating the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas from 2003 to mark the contribution of Overseas Indian Community in the development of the country.

The last Pravasi Bharatiya Divas had been held at Indore in Madhya Pradesh from January 8 to 10 in 2023.

Notably, the state government had earlier issued control room numbers for the mega event.

The telephone numbers -- 0674 2390411/0674 2390811 -- of Control Room at Home Department, will be functional from January 2 to 11.