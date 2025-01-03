Helpline number, chatbot launched ahead of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha capital

The Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar has launched a dedicated helpline number, 1965, for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) event, which will take place from January 8 to 10 in the Odisha capital

Alongside the helpline, a special police mascot named HAPFY and a chatbot have been introduced to assist attendees during the event

A significant security presence is planned, with 40 platoons of police personnel and around 100 Pravasi Mitra volunteers being deployed for traffic and crowd management

The event will be held at Janata Maidan, featuring high-profile attendees such as President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Trinidad and Tobago President Christine Carla Kangaloo as the chief guest

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s return to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915, and celebrates the contributions of the Overseas Indian Community

The biennial event has been celebrated since 2003, with the last one held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from January 8 to 10, 2023

A traffic advisory will be issued by the police to ensure smooth movement during the event, and guides will be stationed at tourist spots across the city

The Odisha state government has also provided control room numbers, 0674 2390411 and 0674 2390811, for additional support from January 2 to 11

