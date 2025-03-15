Puri: Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri on auspicious occasion of Holi festival today.

The actress-turned-politician, who reperesents Mathura in Lok Sabha, offered prayer at the 12th century temple in the morning and enjoyed Holi in the pilgrim town.

"Holi was celebrated in Mathura yesterday. Today it is celebrated here. I am delighted to have opportunity to play Holi with Lord Jagannath here in Puri," she said.

She suggested everyone to play Holi with lots of colours and flowers.

"Holi festival is very dear to Lord Krishna. He used to play Holi with Goddess Radha and her associates. People should celebrate this festival with colours and flowers," she said.

'Dream Girl' Hema Malini, who is popular as a classical dancer, visited Odisha for a dance programme in Bhubaneswar. She performed at Vrindavan Mahotsav 2025 organised at Rabindra Mandap on Friday.