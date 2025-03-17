Puri: Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini courted controversy for visiting the Jagannath Temple in Puri as a complaint has been lodged terming her entry as 'illegal'.

Shree Jagannath Sena, a local outfit in Puri, filed a complaint at the Singhadawar Police Station alleging Mathura Lok Sabha Member Hema Malini of hurting sentiments of Hindu by visiting Srimandir being married to actor Dharmendra as per Muslim tradition.

As per the complaint, Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot on August 21, 1979 in Mumbai. Their Nikah (marriage) was solemnised by Moulana Kazi Abdulah Faizabadi for mahr Rs 1.11 lakh as per Muslim law.

As Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and father of four children, the Bollywood couple preferred to marry each other as per Muslim custom to avoid Hindu Marriage Act 1955.

To marry Hema Malini, Dharmendra was converted into Muslim. They entered the marriage knot with new names -- Dilawar Khan Kewal Krishn (Dharmendra) and Ayesha Biwi R Chakravarthy (Hema Malini) -- and became parents to Esha and Ahana. The actor hid the fact in his afidavit while contesting from Bikaner for the post of MP on BJP ticket, alleged Priyadarshan Patnaik, the convenor of Shree Jagannath Sena.

By entering into the Jagannath Temple in Puri, the actor has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindu people, he told media.

The complainant demanded the police to serve a notice to Hema Malini for investigation under sections 298/299/300/301/302 of BNS. If the allegations were found true, the MP should be arrested.

Notably, the actress during her recent trip to Odisha had visited Puri Jagannath Temple on the auspicious occasion of Holi festival.