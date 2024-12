New Delhi: The much-awaited Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 – Hockey Ka Jashan is set to return in grand style, beginning with an extravagant opening ceremony at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela scheduled to take place ahead of the opening match on 28th December 2024.

The event, which promises to be a breathtaking celebration of sport, entertainment, and cutting-edge technology, will feature dazzling performances from top Indian celebrities, under the vibrant theme ‘Hockey ka Jashn.’

Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan and famous music artist King will headline the evening with their electrifying performances. The internationally acclaimed Shiamak Davar Dance Troupe will bring the stage to life with dynamic choreography, creating a high-energy atmosphere that will set the tone for the exciting Hero HIL season ahead. A standout feature of the night will be the innovative anamorphic floor projection mapping, offering a visually immersive experience for fans with 3D illusions projected on the stadium floor.

To bring fans closer to the action, tickets to both the opening ceremony and all Hero HIL 2024-25 matches will be free for spectators in Rourkela. This initiative aims to make the league more accessible to fans across the country, ensuring they can witness the world-class sporting spectacle live.

Dr Dilip Tirkey, Chairperson Hockey India League said, “Rourkela is a city with a deep love for hockey, and it’s only fitting that we launch the league with such a grand celebration here.”

Bhola Nath Singh, member of the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) Governing Committee, expressed his excitement about the opening ceremony, stating, “This year’s opening ceremony is set to be unlike anything we have ever done before. We wanted to make it a true festival of hockey, blending entertainment and innovation in a way that excites fans and brings the sport closer to them. From Sara Ali Khan and King’s performances to the cutting-edge visual effects, we are confident this event will set the stage for an unforgettable season of hockey.”

Bhola Nath Singh further said “The opening ceremony will not only celebrate the sport but also the fans who have been eagerly awaiting the return of Hero HIL. We are thrilled to invite everyone to experience this extraordinary event.”

Fans in attendance will also have the opportunity to engage in interactive experiences such as green-screen photo booths, where they can create personalised hockey-themed memorabilia to take home as souvenirs from the event.

Notably, free tickets are for Hero HIL 2024-25 opening ceremony and matches are now available on Ticketgenie’s web portal (https://ticketgenie.in/Event/hero-hockey-india-league-2024-25) and app.

Also, the Hero HIL 2024-25 opening ceremony will be broadcast live on DD Sports, Waves and other channels on Doordarshan Network. Fans can also catch the live stream on Prasar Bharati’s new OTT platform, Waves. For those tuning in via the Sony Network, matches will be available on Sony Ten 1 (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) in both SD and HD. Additionally, the action will be streamed live on Sony LIV.